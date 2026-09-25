More than 100 “shadow fleet” oil tankers have switched to the Russian flag since the start of 2025, report finds

At the time they changed flags, 93 tankers — 87% of the total — were already under sanctions. More than half of them had sailed under false flags between the time they were added to sanctions lists and the time they switched to Russian jurisdiction.

CREA confirmed sanctions were a key factor behind the rise in tankers switching to the Russian flag. Throughout the first half of 2025, “shadow fleet” vessels were actively being registered in the Comoros and Gambia, but the company managing their registrations was placed under European sanctions that summer. As a result, both countries reduced the number of tankers they registered, and some of those vessels switched to the Russian flag instead. Panama also cut the number of “shadow fleet” vessels in its registries by nearly two-thirds starting from May 2025.

CREA’s analysts said the case of the Arctic Metagaz gas carrier (IMO: 9243148) may also have made third countries less willing to register vessels that, in practice, operate on behalf of Russia. The gas carrier was struck by a drone this spring and was left drifting in the Mediterranean. The report’s authors said the incident highlighted Russia’s inability to meet its obligations to countries that allow “shadow fleet” vessels to sail under their flags, prompting those states to increasingly refuse registrations.