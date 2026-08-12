Putin threatens to seize foreign ships in response to EU detentions of Russian oil tankers

Vladimir Putin promised a “mirror” response to detentions of Russian vessels by European Union member states, according to a report by the Interfax news agency. He made the remarks during a visit to the final stage of Pacific Fleet exercises in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

“They recently came up with the possible seizure of our vessels and sale of property stolen from us,” Putin said. “Of course, this [detention of Russian vessels] is nothing other than piracy and robbery. And if this begins to be implemented in practice, we will be forced to respond in kind…where we ourselves consider it necessary and appropriate — anywhere, including in the area of responsibility of the Pacific Fleet.”

Putin has previously described Western actions taken against vessels in Russia’s “shadow fleet” as piracy. He used that term after the tanker Boracay (IMO: 9332810) was detained by the French Navy in September last year. The vessel was released several days later.

This past July, Putin reiterated that view, saying attempts to seize Russian tankers should be treated as piracy.

“In such cases, of course, it is necessary to act carefully, within the framework of international maritime law, but decisively — the way piracy and pirates should be fought,” Putin said at a meeting with the commanders of Russia’s Pacific, Northern, Baltic, and Black Sea fleets, along with those of the Caspian Flotilla.

EU countries periodically detain “shadow fleet” vessels involved in transporting Russian oil, but later release them. In June, the UK detained a Russian tanker in the English Channel for the first time, with British forces and law enforcement personnel boarding the sanctioned tanker Smyrtos (IMO: 9389100).

The EU has authorized its member states to sell Russian oil and petroleum products that their authorities have seized or confiscated, and proceeds from these sales cannot be transferred to Russian citizens, companies, or organizations. The new rules are contained in an EU Council regulation that took effect July 24.