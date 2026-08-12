Russian ships in Black Sea use nets, cages, and World War-era camouflage against Ukrainian drones

The Mechta S, a general cargo ship built in 1987, is about 119 meters long and sails under the Russian flag. It was previously named Sormovskiy-3059 and belongs to the Sormovskiy class of Soviet-designed vessels built for Black Sea and river-sea routes. The ship still operates in the Black Sea basin.

Fırtına’s attention, however, was drawn less by the cargo ship’s specifications than by its unusual paint scheme. The sides, bow, stern, and superstructure of the Mechta S are covered with sharp geometric shapes painted in blue, dark blue, white, and gray.

The captain said the pattern resembled dazzle camouflage, a disruptive naval paint scheme that became widespread during World War I and was also used during World War II.

Historically, such camouflage was not meant to make a vessel invisible. Instead, high-contrast geometric patterns were designed to visually distort the ship’s silhouette, making it harder to determine its size, the location of its bow and stern, its direction of travel, and possible strike points.

Fırtına noted that older photographs of the Mechta S do not show the geometric paint scheme, meaning the vessel received it later.

“Given that even merchant ships in the Black Sea today face threats from unmanned aerial vehicles and naval drones, it cannot be ruled out that this paint scheme is not merely aesthetic, but military camouflage intended to complicate optical detection and targeting of the vessel,” he said.

“Seeing a merchant ship in 2026 in the middle of Istanbul, in Haydarpaşa, looking as if it had stepped off the pages of wartime history, is quite unusual,” he added.

Russia’s Mechta S had not previously appeared on “shadow fleet” lists

Notably, Ukraine has not yet added Mechta S to its list of “shadow fleet” ships, and the vessel has so far avoided sanctions.

Starboard Maritime Intelligence data reviewed by The Insider show that the Mechta S regularly operates in the Black Sea region, with Novorossiysk the most frequently visited port in the vessel’s available history. Starboard recorded 83 calls by the cargo ship at Novorossiysk, totaling more than 72 days. Its route history also includes ports in Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia, Israel, Egypt, Croatia, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan. The service’s data cover 3,294 days (about nine years).

Shortly before the Mechta S was spotted in Istanbul with its unusual paint scheme, the cargo ship had called at Novorossiysk. It then spent a long period in Yalova, one of Turkey’s largest ship-repair centers. According to Starboard, the Mechta S arrived there around July 15 and stayed until Aug. 10, about 26 days. Only after that did the cargo ship appear in Istanbul, where Fırtına photographed it decorated in geometric camouflage. Fırtına himself noted that earlier photos of the Mechta S did not show such a pattern.

Another feature of the vessel’s history involves its significant gaps in AIS data. Over 3,294 days of monitoring, Starboard counted about 930 days and six hours for which no location data were available for the Mechta S — roughly 28% of the period covered by the service.

Starboard also identified several risk factors for the Mechta S. The service could not confirm that the vessel’s declared Russian flag matched the registries it uses, nor could it confirm that the ship was insured through a known P&I club (a protection and indemnity insurer that covers maritime liability). The Mechta S also regularly called at ports in countries with relatively high perceived levels of corruption.