Ukraine strikes Russian “shadow fleet” tanker West Horizon in the Black Sea

Ukrainian forces attacked the Russian “shadow fleet” tanker West Horizon (IMO 9337327) in the Black Sea overnight on June 10, according to a statement released by Ukraine’s General Staff on social media earlier today.

The tanker identified in the General Staff’s statement sails under the flag of Guinea-Bissau. At the time of the reported incident, the ship was in the Black Sea, though its exact location is difficult to track.

According to data from the ship tracking platform Starboard Maritime Intelligence reviewed by The Insider, the vessel had been traveling with its transponder turned off since at least June 8. The transponder, if active, would have allowed its location to be determined in real time. It was turned on only briefly at about 5:40 a.m. on June 10. The tanker’s route is also difficult to trace, likely due to interference distorting its coordinates, making its path appear on the map as unnatural straight lines.