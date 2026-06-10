Ukraine strikes Russian “shadow fleet” tanker West Horizon in the Black Sea

Ukrainian forces attacked the Russian “shadow fleet” tanker West Horizon (IMO 9337327) in the Black Sea overnight on June 10, according to a statement released by Ukraine’s General Staff on social media earlier today.
The tanker identified in the General Staff’s statement sails under the flag of Guinea-Bissau. At the time of the reported incident, the ship was in the Black Sea, though its exact location is difficult to track.
According to data from the ship tracking platform Starboard Maritime Intelligence reviewed by The Insider, the vessel had been traveling with its transponder turned off since at least June 8. The transponder, if active, would have allowed its location to be determined in real time. It was turned on only briefly at about 5:40 a.m. on June 10. The tanker’s route is also difficult to trace, likely due to interference distorting its coordinates, making its path appear on the map as unnatural straight lines.
Ukraine’s General Staff said the attack damaged the vessel’s propeller-rudder system, which controls maneuverability and helps keep the ship on course.
There has been no other confirmation of the attack. Russian authorities have not commented on the incident.
In May, three tankers included on various sanctions lists were attacked by drones in the Black Sea near Turkey’s northern coast. At the time, the crews were carrying out a ship-to-ship transfer at sea. Last week, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry reported a strike on two other vessels that had Azerbaijani crew members on board. Those cargo ships were traveling from Turkey to Rostov-on-Don to load grain. Ukraine said at the time that it had targeted vessels carrying stolen grain.