Reports
Analytics
Investigations

OIL

97.22

USD

76.09

EUR

89.41

Donate

117

 

 

 

 

News

Drones attack Turkish tanker carrying Russian oil in the Black Sea

The Insider
The damaged tanker Altura, formerly known as Besiktas Dardanelles. Photo: MarineTraffic

The damaged tanker Altura, formerly known as Besiktas Dardanelles. Photo: MarineTraffic

The Turkish-linked tanker Altura (IMO 9292199), which was carrying a cargo of crude oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, was targeted in a drone attack about 25 kilometers from the Bosphorus while still in the Black Sea, according to a report by Turkish broadcaster NTV.

It is unclear exactly when the attack on the vessel took place. Data from the ship-tracking service MarineTraffic suggests the tanker significantly reduced its speed near the Bosphorus on the evening of March 25.

NTV said the captain’s bridge was damaged, and that the engine room was flooded with water. None of the 27 crew members were injured.

The position of the Altura as of 08:12 CET on Mar. 26, 2026

The position of the Altura as of 08:12 CET on Mar. 26, 2026

Starboard Maritime Intelligence | The Insider

The tanker departed from Novorossiysk on March 22 carrying 1 million barrels of Russian Urals crude, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The vessel was sailing under the flag of Sierra Leone, while its manager is the Turkish company Pergamon Denizcilik Isletmeler. The tanker itself is under European Union and UK sanctions for its suspected role in Russia’s “shadow fleet.”

SEE ALSO

We really need your help

Subscribe to donations

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
About the project