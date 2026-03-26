Drones attack Turkish tanker carrying Russian oil in the Black Sea

The Turkish-linked tanker Altura (IMO 9292199), which was carrying a cargo of crude oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, was targeted in a drone attack about 25 kilometers from the Bosphorus while still in the Black Sea, according to a report by Turkish broadcaster NTV.

It is unclear exactly when the attack on the vessel took place. Data from the ship-tracking service MarineTraffic suggests the tanker significantly reduced its speed near the Bosphorus on the evening of March 25.

NTV said the captain’s bridge was damaged, and that the engine room was flooded with water. None of the 27 crew members were injured.