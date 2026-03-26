Reports
Analytics
Investigations

OIL

97.22

USD

76.09

EUR

89.41

Donate

73

 

 

 

 

News

UK government authorizes military to detain Russian “shadow fleet” ships in its territorial waters

The Insider
Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has authorized his country’s armed forces and law enforcement officers to detain ships in the country’s territorial waters if they are on British sanctions lists, according to a statement from the UK government released earlier today.

“Putin is rubbing his hands at the war in the Middle East because he thinks higher oil prices will let him line his pockets. That’s why we’re going after his shadow fleet even harder, not just keeping Britain safe but starving Putin’s war machine of the dirty profits that fund his barbaric campaign in Ukraine,” Starmer said.

Starmer is due in Helsinki for a Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) summit on March 26. The topics of regional security and possible measures to counter Russian aggression are expected to be discussed.

“A number of JEF allies, including Finland, Sweden, and Estonia, have carried out recent operations against suspected illegal shadow fleet vessels in the Baltic, closing off critical maritime routes to Russia’s malign operation,” the statement continued, adding that the Royal Navy has helped allies track several “shadow fleet” vessels in recent weeks, enabling them to be intercepted in European and Mediterranean waters.

The English Channel is one of the waterways that Britain is closing to vessels under sanctions. The UK government said it expects the move to force operators to “divert to longer, financially painful routes, or risk being detained by British forces.”

The UK military has been monitoring the “shadow fleet” for several years. After a successful U.S. operation to seize the tanker Bella 1 (IMO 9230880) was carried out with British support in early January, ministers ordered plans to be drawn up for similar operations against other Russian “shadow fleet” ships.

SEE ALSO

We really need your help

Subscribe to donations

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
About the project