Operators of dozens of sanctioned tankers share one email domain with Russia’s Sovcomflot, Kharon Research finds

The connection between techshipman.com and Sovcomflot had been identified before. In August 2025, Ukrainian firm Dallas Analytics published a letter allegedly sent by an employee of Sovcomflot’s fleet management division to the captain of a purported shadow fleet tanker. The letter came from an address on the techshipman.com domain. After journalists reached out for comment, Sovcomflot’s job postings featuring techshipman.com addresses disappeared from Telegram.

The shadow fleet consists of hundreds of tankers that transport Russian oil in circumvention of sanctions and the G7 price cap. The fleet’s owners and operators regularly change vessel names, countries of registration, addresses, and flags. The use of formally independent companies allows the real organizers of the shipments to remain concealed and enables tankers to be quickly re-registered after each successive owner is added to sanctions lists.

Sovcomflot is also under U.S., EU, and UK sanctions. The company has previously denied that its vessels belong to the shadow fleet and has described the restrictions as politically motivated. A similar system was previously uncovered by the Financial Times. In February, the outlet identified 48 formally independent companies using a different shared email server. They were linked to Russian oil shipments worth more than $90 billion.

The Insider has previously reported on other indicators linking shadow fleet entities to Sovcomflot. One article focused on the companies New Fleet Ltd. and North Fleet Ltd., which acquired ownership of some of the sanctioned tankers transferred to the Russian flag. The companies’ registered addresses coincided with the address of Sovcomflot’s St. Petersburg division.