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Tanker from The Insider’s shadow fleet investigation runs aground after mysterious explosions, polluting Oman’s coastline with oil

The Insider
Photo: SynMax Maritime

Photo: SynMax Maritime

Доступно на русском

The tanker CAROLINE BEZENGI (IMO 9224439), which ran aground off the coast of Oman in June following a series of mysterious explosions, has become the source of an ongoing oil spill. This was the conclusion reached by analysts at Greenpeace who, at The Insider’s request, examined satellite imagery of the accident area.

Illustration

On June 12, the vessel ran aground near Jazirat al-Qibliyah island following a series of inexplicable explosions. The cause of the incident has not been conclusively established. The OSINT project Russian Forces Spotter previously suggested that the ship may have been hit by magnetic “limpet” mines. According to Starboard Maritime Intelligence, prior to the accident CAROLINE BEZENGI was transporting Russian oil from Novorossiysk to India.

Greenpeace analysts told The Insider that the area of oil slicks visible in satellite imagery on various dates ranges from three to 40 square kilometers. In their assessment, since the leak has been ongoing for more than a month, it can already be classified as a medium-intensity spill.

Illustration

Omani authorities have demanded that the owners of CAROLINE BEZENGI remove the vessel from its current location. Due to heavy seas, at any moment the vessel could begin releasing tens of thousands of tons of oil into the ocean, triggering an environmental catastrophe.

The archipelago where it ran aground is part of a protected marine reserve established to preserve marine biodiversity. It is home to rare coral reefs, nesting sites for several species of sea turtles, and is an important stopover for migratory birds, meaning any confirmed oil spill could cause significant environmental damage.

The tanker’s nominal owner is Rentoor Shipmanagement, a company registered in Shanghai. As The Insider previously establishedCAROLINE BEZENGI is part of a group of tankers linked to the Cypriot company Lagosmarine Ltd. that have regularly transported Russian oil from Primorsk, Ust-Luga, and Kozmino to India and China. According to the investigation, CAROLINE BEZENGI’s routes coincided with oil deliveries that Dubai-based companies linked to Latvian national Aleksejs Halavins were purchasing from Surgutneftegas at prices above the $60-per-barrel price cap set by the G7 countries.

Lagosmarine Ltd was subsequently sanctioned by the United States and Ukraine.

The tanker itself is also under sanctions. Restrictions were imposed on it by the European Union (Oct. 24, 2025), Switzerland and Ukraine (both on Dec. 13, 2025), the United Kingdom (Feb. 24, 2026), and Canada (March 25, 2026).

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