Oil refinery in Russia’s Yaroslavl ablaze for at least the 10th time this year, local authorities claim over 120 drones targeted the plant

The September attack forced YANOS to halt oil processing entirely, Reuters reported, citing four industry sources. The strike damaged the AVT-3 primary crude distillation unit, which has a capacity of 17,100 metric tons per day and accounted for about 40% of the refinery’s output capacity. Another unit, AVT-4, with a capacity of 14,300 tons per day (33% of capacity), was already under repair after the Aug. 28 strike. Together, the damaged equipment represented nearly three-quarters of the refinery’s primary processing capacity.

Slavneft-YANOS is one of Russia’s five largest oil refineries. According to company data, its installed capacity is 15 million metric tons of crude per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, and other petroleum products. It is owned by Slavneft, which is jointly controlled on a 50-50 basis by Rosneft and Gazprom Neft.

There has been no information so far on the extent of the damage caused by the Nov. 3 attack or its possible effect on oil processing. The refinery itself has not publicly commented on the consequences of the latest strike.