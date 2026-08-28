Drone attack sparks another fire at major Russian oil refinery in Yaroslavl, blocking traffic toward Moscow

However, Yaroslavl Region Governor Mikhail Yevraev warned of a drone threat early in the morning, and authorities blocked the route out of Yaroslavl toward Moscow starting from the intersection of Moskovsky Avenue and the Yugo-Zapadnaya Ring Road. Buses were rerouted via Suzdalskoye Highway and Kalinina Street, and intermunicipal routes along the blocked section of the M8 highway were temporarily suspended.

Yevraev later reported that kindergartens No. 98 and No. 28 had been closed “due to the need to eliminate the consequences of a drone attack.” Children were redirected to nearby preschools, though the governor did not specify the nature of the damage. Exilenova+ also published footage showing blown-out windows and damage to apartment buildings. There is no information on casualties so far.