Fire breaks out near Yaroslavl refinery after Ukrainian drone attack, facilities near Ust-Luga and Vysotsk ports damaged in Leningrad Region

A fire broke out near the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl after a drone attack earlier today, with witnesses publishing photos and videos online. The independent outlet Astra reported that smoke was rising over the refinery site.
NASA FIRMS satellite fire-monitoring data analyzed by The Insider also showed a thermal anomaly on the grounds of the Slavneft-YANOS refinery. It was located near the plant’s flare system. However, FIRMS data alone can not establish the cause of the anomaly, which could have been linked either to a fire that started after the attack or to normal operation of the flare unit, where industrial gases are burned off. The location and relatively low heat intensity point to the latter possibility.
Russian authorities did not officially acknowledge a strike on the facility. Yaroslavl Region governor Mikhail Yevrayev declared a drone threat overnight and added the region was being attacked by Ukrainian UAVs. He urged residents to stay away from open areas, take shelter inside buildings, close curtains, keep their distance from windows, and remain in rooms with solid walls.
During the attack, local authorities closed the roads near the refinery. After 7 a.m., Yevrayev said the closure had been lifted and traffic restored. The drone threat, however, remained in effect.
The governor later reported that air defense and electronic warfare systems had shot down more than 70 drones approaching Yaroslavl. He said two people had been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. Yevrayev warned that drone fragments could remain in the region and urged residents not to approach them.
Ukrainian monitoring channels likewise reported an attack on the Slavneft-YANOS refinery. However, at the time of publication, Ukraine’s General Staff had not issued any official statement on a strike on the plant or its consequences.
The Novoyaroslavl Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery, one of Russia’s largest, processes an average of about 15 million metric tons of oil a year. It is the main refining asset of Slavneft, which is controlled by Rosneft and Gazprom Neft. The plant has previously been targeted by drones.
Drones also attacked the Leningrad Region overnight, with governor Alexander Drozdenko saying more than 60 Ukrainian drones had been shot down. He said infrastructure sites were damaged at the Luzhsky training ground and near the ports of Ust-Luga and Vysotsk. Preliminary reports did not indicate any casualties, though emergency crews were working at the drone crash sites. Flight restrictions were introduced at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport.