Fire breaks out near Yaroslavl refinery after Ukrainian drone attack, facilities near Ust-Luga and Vysotsk ports damaged in Leningrad Region

Russian authorities did not officially acknowledge a strike on the facility. Yaroslavl Region governor Mikhail Yevrayev declared a drone threat overnight and added the region was being attacked by Ukrainian UAVs. He urged residents to stay away from open areas, take shelter inside buildings, close curtains, keep their distance from windows, and remain in rooms with solid walls.

During the attack, local authorities closed the roads near the refinery. After 7 a.m., Yevrayev said the closure had been lifted and traffic restored. The drone threat, however, remained in effect.

The governor later reported that air defense and electronic warfare systems had shot down more than 70 drones approaching Yaroslavl. He said two people had been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. Yevrayev warned that drone fragments could remain in the region and urged residents not to approach them.

Ukrainian monitoring channels likewise reported an attack on the Slavneft-YANOS refinery. However, at the time of publication, Ukraine’s General Staff had not issued any official statement on a strike on the plant or its consequences.