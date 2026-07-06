Russian year-on-year gasoline imports from Belarus up by a factor of 141 as fuel shortages continue

Over the first 25 days of June, Russia imported 141,000 metric tons of gasoline from Belarus — 141 times more than in all of June 2025, when supplies totaled 1,000 tons. The Russian business newspaper Vedomosti, citing data from the Center for Price Indices, reported that the June figure was a monthly record for imports of Belarusian gasoline. Month-on-month growth from May to June was up by a more modest factor of 2.4, and since the start of the year, Russia has imported 422,000 tons of gasoline from Belarus.

A significant portion of the fuel that Belarus had previously shipped to Central Asia via Russia was simply redirected to Russia itself. According to the Center for Price Indices, the transit of Belarusian gasoline through Russian territory fell to 24,000 tons from June 1 to 25, compared with 166,000 tons in May and 196,000 tons at the start of the year.

But Belarusian supplies are unlikely to fully cover the shortage on the Russian market. Energy expert Kirill Rodionov estimated that the gasoline export capacity of Belarus is only 1.8 million to 2 million tons a year, or 150,000 to 170,000 tons a month. Sergei Tereshkin, CEO of Open Oil Market, said that even under the most favorable scenario, Belarusian refineries would be able to send no more than 200,000 tons of gasoline to Russia each month.

Sergei Kaufman, an analyst at Finam, said Russia’s domestic market shortage is currently 15,000 to 25,000 tons a day, estimating that Russia would need to import at least another 300,000 tons of gasoline per month to eliminate the deficit. Open Oil Market CEO Tereshkin and Sergei Suverov, an investment strategist at Aricapital Asset Management, named India, Turkey, China, Kazakhstan, and Singapore as possible suppliers.

Amid the shortage, Russia has already started buying gasoline from India. Reuters reported that at least 60,000 tons of fuel had been shipped from India to Russia, while total imports from various countries could amount to about 400,000 tons a month. At the same time, Russia’s State Duma passed a law facilitating payments to oil companies for gasoline imports.

Supplies from Belarus began rising sharply in fall 2025, when Russian regions first began facing fuel shortages amid Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries. By late June 2026, disruptions to gasoline and diesel sales had been recorded in 88 of the 89 regions controlled by Russia, The Insider calculated. On July 3, the Russian government acknowledged that the fuel supply situation in Siberia’s Irkutsk Region and Zabaykalsky Krai was “tense,” after which Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak ordered oil companies to increase supplies to both regions.