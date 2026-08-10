Ukrainian drone attack on major oil refinery and industrial zone in Russia’s Nizhnekamsk kills 13, officials say

Last night’s attack extended beyond Tatarstan. Russia’s Defense Ministry said 456 drones were intercepted over 16 Russian regions and annexed Crimea. The ministry did not say how many drones were intercepted over Tatarstan itself.

Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russian oil refineries in recent months, contributing to severe fuel shortages across many parts of Russia and Russian-occupied Ukraine, though authorities claim that most early disruptions have been resolved.

Kyiv says the campaign is intended to make ordinary Russians feel the cost of Moscow’s war. Russia has turned to fuel imports from countries like Belarus and South Korea to shore up supplies.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim, one of Europe’s largest petrochemical plants, is part of the Sibur holding company. It produces rubber, plastics, ethylene, and other petrochemical products. It ranks among the world’s 10 largest producers of synthetic rubber.

The Nizhnekamsk industrial zone, which also contains the TANECO and TAIF-NK oil refineries, has been attacked by Ukraine several times. In June, Ukraine’s General Staff said it had struck both refineries, and The Insider detected a fire in the industrial zone using data from the satellite-based fire monitoring system NASA FIRMS. In early July, Astra speculated that a drone captured on video had crashed on the grounds of TAIF-NK.