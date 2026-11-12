Germany, France and the UK demand Russia release three Ukrainian former OSCE staff members imprisoned since 2022

Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have demanded that Russia immediately release three former employees of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), who were arrested in 2022 after serving in the group’s monitoring mission in Ukraine. In a joint statement delivered Nov. 12 at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna, representatives of the three countries called for the release of Vadym Golda, Maksym Petrov, and Dmytro Shabanov, expressing particular concern about Golda’s health. He was reportedly transferred from the occupied Donetsk Region of Ukraine to a medical correctional facility in Russia’s Tambov Region, around 300 miles northeast of Kharkiv.

“They are not bargaining chips. They are our colleagues, and they should be at home with their families. Russia’s treatment of them is a direct affront to the OSCE and every participating State represented around this table. It also sets a dangerous precedent for those serving in international missions on our collective behalf. Personnel deployed under an international mandate must be able to perform their duties without fear of arbitrary detention, politically motivated prosecution or imprisonment,” the statement read.

According to the Ukrainian Legal Advisory Group, which cited Golda’s relatives, he had been transferred to Medical Correctional Facility No. 7 of Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service. The facility is in the settlement of Polevoy in the Kirsanovsky District of the Tambov Region and is used to hold and provide outpatient treatment to prisoners who suffer from alcohol and drug dependence or who have active cases of tuberculosis.

The reason for Golda’s transfer to the facility remains unknown. His relatives said he had never had tuberculosis and had not suffered from alcohol or drug dependence. Golda last contacted his family on Oct. 15; his transfer was expected on Oct. 19. There has been no official information about his condition.

In their statement, representatives of Germany, France, and the UK stressed that at the time of their arrest the OSCE employees had been carrying out their duties as part of an international mission established with the consent of all participating states, including Russia. The three countries called on Moscow to disclose the detainees’ whereabouts and health conditions, provide them with medical care, and allow them to contact their relatives.

Russia has transferred all three OSCE staff members from the occupied territories of Ukraine to prisons inside Russia

Golda was the third OSCE mission employee to be transferred from occupied Ukrainian territory to Russia. In 2025, Dmytro Shabanov was transferred to Penal Colony No. 9 in Russia’s Omsk Region, while Maksym Petrov was sent to Penal Colony No. 1 in the Chelyabinsk Region.