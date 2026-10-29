Russian drone strike kills at least 14 at crowded railway station in Dnipro, attacks also target civilians in Chernihiv and Kremenchuk

Importantly, the ceasefire that is in effect applies only to the area around Oleshky, located on the Russian-occupied eastern bank of the Dnipro River; it is intended to allow humanitarian aid into the city and civilians to evacuate. The agreement was reached with U.S. mediation and took effect on Oct. 27. Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said Thursday that no violations had been recorded after 54 hours and that crews were clearing mines from evacuation routes ahead of planned aid deliveries.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, Russia has continued drone and missile attacks on critical infrastructure, including the railway network, increasing pressure on civilians and the economy as Ukraine faces shortages of air defense missiles.

Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians. Nevertheless, two 15-year-old girls were killed and 23 people wounded when a drone struck a busy street in the northern city of Chernihiv. And in the central city of Kremenchuk, a strike on an apartment building killed three people and wounded 15.

“Russia is deliberately targeting civilians: on trains, at stations, in residential buildings,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi wrote on Telegram. “There is no justification for this terror, and there never can be.”

Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, the head of Chernihiv’s military administration, wrote:

“Ordinary, peaceful people were attacked who were just going to work, going about their daily business, making plans for the day.”

Overall, the attacks in Dnipro, Chernihiv and Kremenchuk killed at least 19 people Thursday, according to a report by Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi.