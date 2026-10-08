Russian attack on two buses in Ukrainian frontline city of Kramatorsk kills 30 and wounds at least 20

Earlier today, Russia attacked the Ukrainian-held frontline city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region governor Vadym Filashkin confirmed. A bomb struck a street where two city buses were operating, killing at least 30 people, according to the latest figures.

At 11 a.m. local time, Filashkin published a post that read:

“At least 12 people were killed in the Russian strike on Kramatorsk. Twelve lives that Russia took in an instant. These are not ‘consequences of war’ and not dry statistics. These are people killed by the Russian army.”

He updated the post to include information that as of 14:55 local time, 30 people were killed and 20 were known to have been wounded. Filashkin urged everyone still remaining in the Donetsk Region to evacuate to safer parts of Ukraine.

“The Russians are deliberately targeting civilians. For them, a bus full of passengers is an attractive target because a single strike can kill as many people as possible,” Filashkin said in a second post.

Three more people were killed in shelling in the village of Bilenke, part of the Kramatorsk community, bringing the overall death toll in the area to 33, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.