Three tankers carrying Russian diesel fuel head to the U.S. after Trump and Putin agree on sanctions relief

Three tankers carrying Russian diesel fuel are heading to the U.S. under a sanctions relief agreement reached by Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Two of the tankers are under Western sanctions, AFP reports, citing data from the analytics platform Kpler.

According to Kpler, the tankers are in question are the Talisman (IMO number 9292060), which is under U.S. and EU sanctions; Leruo (IMO number 9385831), which is on the U.K. and EU sanctions lists; and Agioi Fanendes (IMO number 9798375). Together, the three vessels are carrying 924,000 barrels of diesel fuel, roughly one-third of the U.S. transportation sector’s daily diesel consumption.

Only one of the three tankers, the Talisman, sails under the Russian flag. Leruo flies the flag of Sierra Leone, and Agioi Fanendes that of Malta. The latter two are going around the UK, avoiding the English Channel.