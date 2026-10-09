Montenegro to deport Russian pro-Kremlin war blogger and founder of Rybar propaganda project Mikhail Zvinchuk

Montenegrin authorities are set to deport Mikhail Zvinchuk, founder of the Russian pro-war propaganda project Rybar. Zvinchuk’s wife, Valeria, and three of the project’s employees, are also on the deportation list, local outlet Vijesti reported, citing Montenegro’s Police Directorate. Bosnian investigative journalists found that Zvinchuk entered Montenegro from Bosnia and Herzegovina after flying there from Germany.

News of the detention of Zvinchuk, his wife, and other Rybar staff emerged earlier in the day on Oct. 9. Vijesti identified the other detainees as Sergei Belous, Pavel Lekatorchuk, and Kira Doroshenko. All five individuals have now been ordered to leave Montenegro, with law enforcement authorities saying the decision was made on the basis of national and internal security grounds.

According to Montenegrin police, Zvinchuk, his wife, and Rybar employees entered the country two days earlier. They stayed in the town of Risan on the Bay of Kotor, where they were ultimately detained. Officers seized cameras, a GoPro, a filming drone, and mobile phones from the group.

Bosnian investigative outlet Detektor found that Zvinchuk and his team entered Montenegro from Bosnia and Herzegovina. They arrived in Sarajevo on Oct. 2 on a flight from Germany. While Zvinchuk, his wife, and Rybar employees were in the country, elections were taking place in Bosnia. Bosnia’s Security Ministry has not yet commented on the information.

On Oct. 6, Rybar published a video roundup for the Solovyov Live program that was filmed in Bosnia. The following day, Oct. 7, the Rybar team entered Montenegro by land.

Zvinchuk later boasted that he had entered Montenegro despite the sanctions and travel ban levied against him. In a post on social media, Zvinchuk said Montenegro was the 26th country he had visited and described how he entered the country:

“Remember: even if you are under sanctions, like me, even if you have a travel ban, like me, even if you are traveling to a country that has pledged, out of solidarity, to enforce that travel ban, as in my case ... THERE IS A WAY!”

Zvinchuk added that travelers like him could always run into “an idiot border guard who turns out all your pockets but forgets to check the database.”