Russian-Israeli couple detained in Montenegro with 19 suitcases, police find €1 million in cash and surveillance gear at their apartment

A married couple with Russian and Israeli citizenship, Alexander Kruglyansky and Alexandra Kruglyanskaya, have been arrested in Montenegro, where they will be held for up to 30 days. They were detained at Tivat airport while trying to fly to Tel Aviv with 19 suitcases. Police later found approximately 1 million euros and a large quantity of IT equipment in an apartment they used in Budva. The gear included devices suspected of being intended for use in surveillance and espionage, according to a Sept. 27 report by Montenegrin outlet Vijesti.

Alexander Kruglyansky, 31, and Alexandra Kruglyanskaya, 42, were detained Sept. 23. Montenegrin police said border and customs officers searching their luggage found 26,210 euros, 1,150 Israeli shekels, a large quantity of undeclared electronics, and various medications. Several communications devices were also seized. The couple are suspected of smuggling and money laundering.

According to Vijesti, electronics were found in 17 of the 19 suitcases. Police photographs of the seized equipment show a BugHunter Professional BH-04 radio-signal detector, surveillance cameras, computer components, storage devices, cables, and a GPS tracker with a microphone bearing Russian-language labels.