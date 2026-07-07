Montenegro expels three Russians carrying computer equipment, including a videographer described as a “gamer with travel companions”

The police published photographs of the equipment in question. The images show at least three desktop computer towers, a laptop, several round and rectangular wireless network devices, as well as numerous cables, adapters, chargers, and small electronic devices. Some of the shorter cables have colored labels with markings attached.

The photographs also show a box of CAT6 Plenum network cable, a spool of red cable, two monitor boxes, several rolls of mounting tape, hardware fittings, a tripod, and equipment transport cases. Next to the desktop towers lies a bag from Hollyland — a manufacturer of wireless video and audio transmission equipment.

Inna Ishkinina, Andrei Ishkinin’s wife, told The Insider that the equipment belongs to her husband. According to her, he was traveling for a friend’s birthday and was supposed to bring along “internet connection cables,” then take them back:

“An extremely absurd situation has occurred. We are in mild shock. My husband went for a birthday party at some friends’ place. His friends asked him to bring internet connection cables that he had, and the customs service for some reason decided that my husband was breaking the law, which was not the case. All the equipment he was carrying is his personal property. He was supposed to bring it there, celebrate his friend’s birthday, and take it back. They made quite a scene out of it.”

Regarding Solomatov and Korchagin, Inna Ishkinina said only that her husband had “travel companions.” When asked specifically about the purpose of the desktop towers, she explained that the birthday party was a gathering of gamers:

“It was a gamer’s birthday. Friends who play various games got together. That’s why they needed the computers.”

Ishkinina was unable to name any specific games her husband plays and refused to name or provide a contact for the birthday boy (or girl).

The office of the public prosecutor in the city of Pljevlja has been informed of the incident. The police directorate, in cooperation with Montenegro’s National Security Agency, is reportedly taking coordinated action to establish the circumstances surrounding the purpose of the three Russians’ stay and the reasons for the use of the equipment found on them in the country.