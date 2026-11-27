The UPA was a Ukrainian nationalist armed movement whose members were responsible for mass killings of Polish civilians in Volhynia and Eastern Galicia during the Second World War, making the slogan particularly provocative in Poland. Investigators said the perpetrators had been promised a total of 1,000 zlotys ($275), with instructions sent through a messaging app. Recruiters were also seeking people willing to spray the same slogans on monuments commemorating the Volhynia victims in Wrocław for $1,000.

Police identified the alleged perpetrators while investigating a separate identity-fraud case. A 32-year-old Polish citizen was charged with working for a foreign intelligence service, desecrating a monument, and fraud. They were ordered to be held in pretrial detention for three months. A court ordered a 16-year-old Ukrainian citizen placed in a juvenile educational facility for three months. Another Ukrainian, age 30, was detained specifically in connection with the fraud investigation.

Using one of the alleged organizer’s phone numbers, police traced a 24-year-old Ukrainian man to Nowy Sącz and detained him along with his 19-year-old brother. A 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen was detained in Wrocław, where police said they found electronic devices, bank cards, and drugs. The older suspects were charged with participating in an organized criminal group, working for a foreign intelligence service, and desecrating a monument, but the court declined to impose pretrial restrictions on them. They were subsequently deported. The younger brother was released under police supervision.

On Nov. 10, Tomasz Siemoniak, Poland’s minister coordinating the intelligence services, announced the detention in Mińsk Mazowiecki of two Ukrainian citizens, ages 24 and 25. They are suspected of conducting espionage and sabotage on behalf of Russian intelligence services. Siemoniak said the men had photographed critical infrastructure and military facilities.