Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant

The Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant (EZSK) is one of the oldest enterprises in the Russian chemical industry, specializing in the production of synthetic rubbers. The plant opened in 1933, becoming one of the first such facilities in the USSR.

EZSK is the largest producer of liquid synthetic rubbers in Russia and the country’s only producer of high-molecular and low-molecular polyisobutylene. These polymer materials are used in the rubber goods industry, electrical engineering, and the manufacture of adhesives, sealants, and lubricants.

Some of the enterprise’s products are dual-use. In September, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the Yefremov plant is involved in producing components used in solid rocket fuel, including for ballistic missiles of the Iskander operational-tactical missile systems.

The enterprise has repeatedly come under attack by Ukrainian drones. Overnight into Dec. 24, 2025, a fire broke out near the synthetic rubber production facility, and this past September, the Ukrainian General Staff reported another strike on EZSK.

Yefremov combined heat and power plant

The Yefremov CHP plant and the synthetic rubber plant are linked. Construction of the power plant began in 1931, and it was initially created specifically to serve the chemical enterprise, according to materials from the System Operator of the Unified Power System of Russia.

For almost three decades, the power plant was part of the synthetic rubber plant. Only in April 1960 was it transferred to the jurisdiction of the regional energy administration Tulenergo.

The plant is now part of RIR Energo (which until April 2025 was called Kvadra). In 2022, after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the company came under the control of Rosatom. In October of that year, Rosatom Infrastructure Solutions, owned by the state corporation, completed the compulsory buyout of shares from Kvadra’s minority stakeholders.

Strikes on the Russian rubber industry

Over the course of 2026, the Ukrainian military has repeatedly attacked Russian producers of synthetic rubbers. By Oct. 25, at least six of the dozen large enterprises of the Russian rubber industry had come under attack. Among them are Togliattikauchuk in Samara Region, Omsk Kauchuk, and Voronezhsintezkauchuk.

Attacks on other regions of Russia

In Novorossiysk, three people were injured in an overnight drone attack, the operational headquarters of Krasnodar Territory reported. An apartment building and private houses in the city were damaged. Elsewhere, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported the interception of 45 drones overnight. The Ladoga Bridge was temporarily closed amid the attack. According to the governor, the crossing itself was not damaged.