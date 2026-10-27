Satellite images confirm damage at Russia’s largest known air defense storage base after Ukrainian drone strike

The Ukrainian open source intelligence (OSINT) project Oko Hora ✙ News and Analytics claims that the strikes hit workshops No. 24 and No. 25, which specialize in repairing and restoring components for Russia’s S-300V and Buk surface-to-air missile systems, its Tunguska-M air defense systems, and radar equipment. The site, formerly an arsenal of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU), only became the largest known storage base for air defense equipment in Russia after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

OSINT analyst Jompy wrote in March 2024 that researchers had identified an air defense equipment storage base at the 75th Arsenal site in Serpukhov, adding that the facility had originally served as an artillery depot before being repurposed to store air defense systems. Satellite images show numerous hangars at the site that may contain systems including the Buk or S-300. The analyst said it appeared to be the largest known storage base for air defense and surface-to-air missile systems in Russia.

Another OSINT analyst, Athene Noctua, wrote in June 2024 that the 75th Arsenal base held about 60% of the identified reserve of Russian Ground Forces air defense equipment — 574 out of 950 units.