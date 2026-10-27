Satellite images confirm damage at Russia’s largest known air defense storage base after Ukrainian drone strike

Satellite images show signs of fires at the 75th Arsenal facility in Serpukhov in the Moscow Region, around 60 miles south of the Russian capital, Greenpeace analysts who examined the imagery told The Insider. The site was struck by Ukrainian drones overnight into Oct. 22. The target was the largest known Russian storage base for air defense equipment.
Satellite images from Oct. 26 show changes compared with earlier imagery. Greenpeace experts who analyzed the data told The Insider that burn marks are visible in the upper left of the image. Additional signs of fire can be seen in the center near a hangar and in the lower left.
The Ukrainian open source intelligence (OSINT) project Oko Hora ✙ News and Analytics claims that the strikes hit workshops No. 24 and No. 25, which specialize in repairing and restoring components for Russia’s S-300V and Buk surface-to-air missile systems, its Tunguska-M air defense systems, and radar equipment. The site, formerly an arsenal of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU), only became the largest known storage base for air defense equipment in Russia after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
OSINT analyst Jompy wrote in March 2024 that researchers had identified an air defense equipment storage base at the 75th Arsenal site in Serpukhov, adding that the facility had originally served as an artillery depot before being repurposed to store air defense systems. Satellite images show numerous hangars at the site that may contain systems including the Buk or S-300. The analyst said it appeared to be the largest known storage base for air defense and surface-to-air missile systems in Russia.
Another OSINT analyst, Athene Noctua, wrote in June 2024 that the 75th Arsenal base held about 60% of the identified reserve of Russian Ground Forces air defense equipment — 574 out of 950 units.