Russian general killed in blast outside Moscow identified as Damir Davydov, MoD official responsible for ammunition supplies to front

The general killed on June 9 in an explosion in the Moscow Region town of Balashikha was Lt. Gen. Damir Davydov, the Russian Defense Ministry official responsible for supplying missiles and artillery ammunition to the front lines in Ukraine, The Insider found. According to witnesses, Davydov was still alive immediately after the blast, but unconfirmed reports hold that he died before medics arrived.

The explosion occurred early in the morning of June 9 in the Aviatorov neighborhood. Explosives had been planted under a BMW and detonated shortly after the driver began leaving the parking lot. Davydov lived in Balashikha at 6 Kozheduba St., Apt. 21, in the Aviatorov neighborhood, a few hundred meters from the blast site. According to data obtained by The Insider, Davydov used a BMW X3 SUV with the license plate У028ЕР750.