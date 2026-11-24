European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented a draft of the new 22nd package of sanctions against Russia, which is set to include bans on issuing visas to military personnel, on Russian athletes competing in Europe, and on EU citizens holding executive positions in Russian companies.

The new sanctions include:

a ban on issuing visas to participants in military operations

a ban on European citizens holding executive positions in Russian businesses

a ban on Russian teams and athletes competing under the Russian flag on EU territory

a ban on displaying official Russian symbols

restrictions on Russians holding positions in the governing bodies of European sports federations

sanctions against an additional 60 Russian banks (which will be cut off from SWIFT)

sanctions against an additional 70 “shadow fleet” vessels

a ban on European companies taking part in the construction, operation, or repair of energy infrastructure on Russian territory

No specifics have been provided on visa policy towards individuals whom the press release refers to as “ex-combatants,” but the ban will affect participants in Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas earlier named “combatants” as a possible target of new restrictions and said that their data is likely “quite easy to get.” After that, lawmakers in the State Duma accused Kallas of planning to “steal” Russian servicemen’s personal data and threatened her with prison.

It was known in advance that the new sanctions package might include visa restrictions for athletes from Russia. A number of EU countries have already imposed targeted sanctions against athletes.

EU foreign ministers have also called for tightening visa requirements. Denmark, for example, proposed last week that EU countries suspend the issuance of tourist visas to Russian citizens altogether and stop recognizing Russian passports that do not feature a biometric chip.