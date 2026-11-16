For example, entry no. 89 identifies Social Design Agency employee Elena Grigoryeva (spelled “Grigoreva” in the designation) but lists no date of birth, passport number, or patronymic. Russia’s business registry alone contains 279 active and 1,082 inactive individual entrepreneurs with that name, while the total number of women named Elena Grigoryeva throughout the country is likely in the thousands.

The lack of precise identifying information can create both enforcement gaps and problems for unrelated people with the same name. Due to the imprecision, sanctioned individuals are more likely to slip through screening when applying for visas or opening bank accounts, while namesakes risk being wrongly denied such services.

Another document published Nov. 16, Council Decision 2026/2575, imposed restrictions on 12 individuals and 101 legal entities. Of the 101 organizations, two contain errors in their names or legal forms. Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat LLC is listed as an OJSC, or open joint-stock company, while RI-Invest LLC is listed under its former name, Rusinvest LLC (even if an a.k.a. section does mention LLC ‘RI - INVEST.)

None of the 12 individuals has passport information listed, and four lack a complete date of birth. Two are also listed with incorrect Russian taxpayer identification numbers (TINs): Luiza Zavenovna Papazyan is assigned a TIN belonging to another sanctioned individual, Artur Robertovich Paranyants, while Ruslan Baysarov (often described in Russian media as a “wallet” for Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov), is listed with a TIN that belongs to Tatyana Kim, the founder and CEO of the online marketplace Wildberries.

The Chinese companies Xingkai Technology and Harxon, meanwhile, remain absent from the sanctions lists despite supplying Russia’s Alabuga drone factories with nearly all of their mesh modems and anti-jamming GNSS antennas.

Last month, The Insider reported that a previous EU sanctions package had been prepared with the help of a large language model (LLM) — it, too, contained numerous errors. The list included companies that had long ceased operations, individuals without dates of birth, and aliases used in place of real names. Chinese companies were also largely absent despite China’s growing role in the Kremlin’s sanctions circumvention efforts.