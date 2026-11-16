The European Union has imposed sanctions on 24 employees of the Social Design Agency (SDA), one of the Kremlin’s most visible contractors for spreading disinformation abroad. The move follows a series of investigations from The Insider that identified members of the Kremlin-linked operation and exposed the methods it has used to target audiences in Europe, Armenia, and Israel. The agency itself, which has been under EU sanctions since July 2023, was also included in the bloc’s new sanctions list. In all, the Council of the EU said it had imposed restrictions on 30 people and two organizations over Russia’s destabilizing activities and cyberattacks.

According to the Council’s decision, the Social Design Agency conducts large-scale disinformation and foreign-interference campaigns financed and controlled by the Russian presidential administration. Major SDA operations abroad require approval from Sergei Kiriyenko, the first deputy chief of staff of the Russian presidential administration, while their day-to-day implementation is overseen in part by Sofia Zakharova, an employee of the Kremlin’s information and communications technology directorate who has been under EU sanctions since December 2024.

One of the SDA’s goals is to undermine public support for Ukraine throughout Europe. The EU specifically cited interference in the 2024 European Parliament elections and information operations targeting Germany and France. SDA employees who were sanctioned took part in what the agency called its “European counter-campaign” and “Ukrainian counter-campaign.”

In an October investigation into the Doppelgänger disinformation network, The Insider detailed how the Kremlin’s projects were organized, who ran them, and who produced the fabricated content they put out.