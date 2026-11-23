Cyprus recently expelled two Russian diplomats suspected of working for Russian intelligence. The Insider found that at least one of them, Alexander Shevtsov, is an officer with the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency. The second, Nikita Sergeev, was born in Crimea and was seen outside the Russian Embassy in Nicosia filming Russian citizens who had come to take part in the “Noon Against Putin” protest during the presidential election on March 17, 2024.

The Insider found that Shevtsov, 45, is listed as serving in Military Unit 45807, a key GRU unit based at the agency’s headquarters on Khoroshevskoye Highway in Moscow. He previously served in GRU Military Unit 03113, which specializes in satellite communications. The Insider also established that Shevtsov traveled to Ukraine several times in 2018 and 2019 by road and rail. In 2012, he also appeared in Africa, where he used the services of the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Kenya.

The second expelled member of the Russian diplomatic mission, Nikita Sergeev, was seen on March 17, 2024, filming a line outside the Russian Embassy in Nicosia during the “Noon Against Putin” protest. Russian opposition figures had urged citizens who did not support Vladimir Putin to arrive at their polling stations at exactly noon on March 17, the final day of voting in Russia’s presidential election. Sergeev made no apparent attempt to conceal that he was recording the people who had come to the embassy, standing across the street from the embassy entrance with his phone before moving directly along the line.