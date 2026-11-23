Cyprus has expelled two Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage. The expulsions were first reported by the local television channel ANT1 and later confirmed by Politico. The names and positions of the expelled Russian diplomats have not been disclosed. However, The Insider has found that Russia’s mission listed 36 diplomats in October and 34 in November (including the ambassador in both counts). Two attachés — Nikita Sergeev and Alexander Shevtsov — disappeared from the roster published by Cyprus’ Foreign Ministry.

Cypriot media and Politico reported the expulsions, citing sources familiar with the matter. Local officials told Politico that Cypriot’ intelligence services had uncovered a network seeking classified information related to the security of Cyprus and the European Union. The group also allegedly tried to obtain information on technologies whose transfer to Russia is banned under EU sanctions.

The two diplomats, whom Cypriot authorities suspected of working for Russian intelligence under diplomatic cover, were ordered to leave Cyprus last week, according to the reports. The officials said the diplomats had been in contact with Cypriot citizens who had access to confidential information.

Neither Cypriot media nor Politico has identified the expelled diplomats or said what positions they held at the Russian mission.

However, The Insider was able to confirm that two names are indeed missing from the Russian section of the diplomatic directory regularly published by the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Cyprus. The document lists the names and positions of foreign diplomatic personnel, and in October, the directory listed 36 members of Russia’s diplomatic mission in Cyprus (including Ambassador Murat Zyazikov). By November 2026, the figure had fallen to 34. The two names removed from the list were Nikita Sergeev and Alexander Shevtsov, both listed as attachés, a junior diplomatic rank.

According to the metadata of the PDF file published by Cyprus’ Foreign Ministry, the November 2026 diplomatic directory was created and last modified on Nov. 19.

Little is publicly known about Alexander Shevtsov. Nikita Sergeev, however, has occasionally appeared in public. In May 2022, the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) organized a meeting with Sergeev for first-year undergraduate and graduate students studying Greek. Sergeev gave students at the university’s School of International Relations a lecture titled, “Completing pre-graduation practical training at Russian Foreign Ministry missions abroad: The example of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Cyprus.”

Sergeev was also seen filming people lined up outside the Russian Embassy in Nicosia’s Engomi district on March 17, 2024, the final day of Russia’s presidential election. The line formed as Russian opposition figures urged opponents of Putin to gather at polling stations at noon as part of the “Noon Against Putin” protest. In other words, the footage Segeev would have been capturing showed participants in the demonstration. It is unclear why Sergeev was recording the crowd on his mobile phone.

The vote in Russia’s 2024 election in Cyprus was marked by major discrepancies. Official Russian figures showed 53,216 ballots cast on the island — nearly 10 times the turnout recorded there in 2018 — with Putin receiving more than 80% of the vote. Independent observers with the Russian Election Monitor project estimated that as few as 13,000 people actually voted and that roughly 40,000 ballots could have been fictitious or otherwise manipulated.