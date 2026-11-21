Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has announced that Copenhagen will expel Russia’s military attaché. The development followed the revelation that Russian intelligence had plotted to kill Ukrainian rapper Kyivstoner during a concert in September. Danish broadcaster DR reported that the Russian attaché has been ordered to leave the country within seven days.

Foreign Minister Rasmussen described the expulsion as a “signal” to Russia. “We are making it clear that we see through you,” he said. Rasmussen also said Russia’s ambassador to Denmark, Vladimir Barbin, had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

Danish media have not named the Russian military attaché. According to the Russian Embassy’s website and the Danish Foreign Ministry’s 2026 diplomatic list, the post has been held by Vladimir Grekov since Feb. 17, 2023.

The Insider can report that Grekov is an officer with the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency, serving in military unit 45807. He began his career in the Russian Airborne Forces, known by the Russian abbreviation VDV. The Insider has also found that Grekov was connected to the GRU’s “illegals” program, which involves sending intelligence officers abroad without official diplomatic cover.

Shortly before Rasmussen’s announcement, Danish media reported that two Danish citizens had been charged with plotting to kill Ukrainian rapper and video blogger Kyivstoner, whose real name is Albert Vasyliev (and who is also known as Slevin Dadian). The investigation says the men, who were acting on behalf of Russian intelligence services, planned to attack the musician during a concert scheduled for Sept. 25 in suburban Copenhagen.

Police arrested the suspects as they were heading to the venue, and the concert was canceled.