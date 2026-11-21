Two Danish citizens have been accused of plotting to kill Ukrainian rapper and video blogger Kyivstoner, whose real name is Albert Vasyliev (and who is also known as Slevin Dadian). Danish broadcaster DR reported that Russia’s intelligence services were involved in the alleged plot. Details of the case emerged on Nov. 20 during a court hearing in the Danish city of Lyngby.

According to investigators, the attack had been planned for Sept. 25 at the Skovriderkroen venue in the Copenhagen suburb of Charlottenlund, where the musician was scheduled to perform. Prosecutors said that the defendants had bought tickets to the concert — as well as two handguns with ammunition and two knives. Their car was stopped a few kilometers from the venue, and the suspects were arrested.

The defendants have not been publicly identified. DR reported only that one man is in his 30s and the other is younger. Both have denied any guilt.

Kyivstoner wrote on Instagram that law enforcement officers met him when he arrived in Copenhagen. “They told me they were going to protect me because my life was in danger,” he wrote. Kyivstoner said the concert in Denmark had to be canceled, along with subsequent performances scheduled in Stockholm, Zurich, and Frankfurt.

In a separate case, in August authorities in Poland detained a Russian national suspected of planning to kill Kyivstoner. The rapper’s life came under threat after Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) accused him of involvement in organizing a failed first-person-view (FPV) drone attack on a defense industry facility in the Moscow Region in July. The tenant of the warehouse where the drones were allegedly stored was killed during his arrest.

Born in Kyiv on Dec. 31, 1991, Kyivstoner is a Ukrainian-American rapper, comedian, and video creator who rose to prominence through online comedy sketches and as a former member of the music group Griby.