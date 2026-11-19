At The Insider’s request, Konstantinos Tsavdaridis, Professor and Chair of Structural Engineering at City St George’s, University of London, reviewed publicly available information about the attacks on the bridge and provided an expert assessment of the damage:

“The failure appears to have happened in two stages. After the strike on Nov. 16, the road arch was visibly tilted sideways, which indicates that its bearings or lateral restraints had already been compromised. The second strike then brought it down. This sequence matters for everything that follows.

The navigation span is a tied arch: the arch and the deck balance each other's forces, so its collapse should not, in itself, pull down the adjacent approach spans. The vulnerable points are the two transition piers where the span sat, together with their bearings and expansion joints. The road and railway are separate structures. The railway is not affected through shared load, but it was exposed to the same attacks.

[The piers] is where I would be most cautious. The span stood tilted under its own weight for about a day, and then more than 5,000 tonnes slid or dropped off the pier tops. Damage to the pier heads and bearing seats should be the working assumption, and undamaged foundations should not be assumed. Debris lying against the pier bases also increases the risk of scour. Only a survey of pier position and inclination, together with an underwater inspection, can show whether the piers can be reused, need local repair, or need substantial reconstruction.

A complete new arch should be assumed. Steelwork that has twisted, fallen, and been submerged in seawater cannot realistically be certified for reuse (if undamaged, it could potentially be reused). Building a replacement is technically feasible. The original was assembled on shore in 2017, floated out on pontoons, and lifted into place. The difference now is security: a float-in operation of a structure this size takes days and would be highly exposed to attack.

Under normal conditions, a permanent replacement of the road span would in my view take on the order of 12 to 24 months, depending above all on the condition of the piers. Under the present threat conditions, I would not put an upper limit on it. A temporary low-level crossing could restore road traffic sooner, but it would block the navigation channel, so restoring the road and restoring shipping are competing objectives. A restricted passage could be opened once a corridor has been cut through the wreckage, well before all the steel is removed.

Permanent restoration of the road span is a matter of many months at the very least, and under current conditions it is not possible to put a credible date on it.”