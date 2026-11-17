Ukrainian forces attacked the Kerch Strait Bridge for the second time in two days overnight into Nov. 17, leading to a collapse of one of its arches. Sergei Aksyonov, the Russia-installed head of occupied Crimea, reported the new attack late on Nov. 16, adding that traffic across the bridge had been halted.

Russia’s Transport Ministry confirmed that following the overnight drone attack, “traffic on both the road and railway sections of the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily suspended,” adding that ”specialists are assessing the damage. According to preliminary information, no one was injured in the incident.”

A government commission responsible for dealing with the consequences of the attack was reported to have scheduled a meeting today, according to state-run news agency TASS.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed that the attack on the bridge was part of a large-scale operation by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that took several weeks to prepare.

In a statement posted on social media, Zelensky called the operation “unprecedented” and linked it to Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure. He said Moscow had repeatedly rejected proposals for de-escalation while continuing to attack Ukrainian bridges and other strategic objects across the country.

The strike on the bridge was the seventh and final stage of the operation, according to Zelensky. Before that, Ukrainian forces targeted Russian air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and other facilities used by Russia to protect the structure.

Several types of drones were used in the attack, while the final strike involved Neptune and Flamingo missiles and Ruta drones. The missiles struck the road deck, while the drones targeted the railway tracks.

Zelensky also shared footage of Ukrainian missiles approaching the bridge, as well as the aftermath of the strikes, which clearly showed the destruction of the road bridge and the collapsed arch: