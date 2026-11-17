Ukrainian forces attacked the Kerch Strait Bridge for the second time in two days overnight into Nov. 17, leading to a collapse of one of its arches. Sergei Aksyonov, the Russia-installed head of occupied Crimea, reported the new attack late on Nov. 16, adding that traffic across the bridge had been halted.
Russia’s Transport Ministry confirmed that following the overnight drone attack, “traffic on both the road and railway sections of the Crimean Bridge has been temporarily suspended,” adding that ”specialists are assessing the damage. According to preliminary information, no one was injured in the incident.”
A government commission responsible for dealing with the consequences of the attack was reported to have scheduled a meeting today, according to state-run news agency TASS.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed that the attack on the bridge was part of a large-scale operation by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that took several weeks to prepare.
In a statement posted on social media, Zelensky called the operation “unprecedented” and linked it to Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure. He said Moscow had repeatedly rejected proposals for de-escalation while continuing to attack Ukrainian bridges and other strategic objects across the country.
The strike on the bridge was the seventh and final stage of the operation, according to Zelensky. Before that, Ukrainian forces targeted Russian air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and other facilities used by Russia to protect the structure.
Several types of drones were used in the attack, while the final strike involved Neptune and Flamingo missiles and Ruta drones. The missiles struck the road deck, while the drones targeted the railway tracks.
Zelensky also shared footage of Ukrainian missiles approaching the bridge, as well as the aftermath of the strikes, which clearly showed the destruction of the road bridge and the collapsed arch:
The open source intelligence (OSINT) project Dnipro Osint ⟨ Harbuz ⟩ used a 3D reconstruction to recreate a preliminary picture of the damage caused by the attack. “As a result of multiple strikes, an arched span of the road section of the Kerch Bridge more than 270 meters long collapsed. Damage to the railway tracks has also been observed,” the group said. The channel said the attack halted road and rail traffic across the bridge as well as shipping through the Kerch Strait.
The Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+ also reported that the arch of the road section had collapsed into the waters of the strait. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented that there was “no doubt” that the bridge would be rebuilt:
“A plan will be drawn up. The sequence of work and the timetable for reconstruction will be determined. There is no doubt that the bridge will be restored and will be even better than before.”
The Kerch Strait Bridge was previously attacked on Nov. 16, leading to a temporary suspension of traffic. The pro-war Russian Telegram channel Dva Mayora (lit. “Two Majors”) wrote at the time, citing a newly published photograph, that the bridge had “generally held up” after the strike. According to the security-services-linked Telegram channel Mash, the warhead of one of the drones “fell onto the right-hand arch from the Crimea side,” causing it to appear to shift by about 15 degrees.
Construction of the 12-mile-long Kerch Bridge began in February 2016. The road section opened in May 2018, followed by the railway section in December 2019.
OSINT researcher Special Kherson Cat noted that installing the arch during the bridge’s construction took 14 months. Assembly began on land in August 2016, and the arch was not installed on the bridge until October 2017.