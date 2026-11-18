European defense company Destinus, founded by former Russian entrepreneur Mikhail Kokorich, said that seven of its Ruta cruise missiles struck the Kerch Strait Bridge on Nov. 17, causing one of its spans to collapse. Kokorich is known as the founder of Dauria Aerospace, Russia’s first private space company. He left Russia in 2014-2015 after Russian authorities twice sought to open a criminal case against him.

According to Destinus, Ukrainian forces used Ruta missiles against the bridge on two consecutive days. The company said the first attack damaged the upper load-bearing structure, while seven missiles struck the bridge on Nov. 17, causing a span to collapse onto the seabed. Destinus also said Ukrainian forces used the company’s LORD/Da Vinci unmanned systems to suppress Russian air defenses.

Destinus President Alexander Daniluk told Reuters that Ukrainian forces launched nine Ruta Block 1 missiles, seven of which reached the bridge. He said Destinus-made systems were the only foreign-made weapons used in the operation.

Zelensky confirms use of Ruta missiles but does not say which weapons brought down bridge span

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ruta missile-drones were used in the operation against the Kerch Bridge, adding that preparations for the seven-stage operation took several weeks, with Ukrainian forces systematically targeting Russian air defense systems, radar stations, and electronic warfare equipment that were helping protect the structure.

In the final stage, Palyanytsia drones targeted the road section of the bridge, while Neptune, FP-5 Flamingo, and Ruta missiles struck the railway section, Zelensky said. The attack caused a road section of the bridge more than 270 meters long to collapse. The railway tracks were also damaged. Russia’s Transport Ministry announced that both road and rail traffic had been suspended following the Nov. 17 attack. The ministry said preliminary information indicated there were no injuries.

Destinus began supplying weapons to Ukraine in 2023, with the first Ruta missiles arriving in 2024. By the end of October 2026, the company had produced more than 1,750 missiles in the Ruta family, increasing monthly output to nearly 300. Destinus is also developing the more powerful Ruta Block 2, which it says will have a range of more than 700 kilometers and carry a 250-kilogram warhead.

Kokorich left Russia after the FSB began investigating his business — and later renounced his Russian citizenship

Mikhail Kokorich founded Dauria Aerospace in the early 2010s. The company developed small satellites and received a contract from Roscosmos, Russia’s state space agency, to build two spacecraft. But it soon encountered difficulties raising financing, and Kokorich says Russian security agencies began investigating his activities.

In a 2018 interview, Kokorich detailed how Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) investigated Dauria Aerospace and twice attempted to open a criminal case against him only to be blocked by prosecutors. Kokorich moved to the United States in 2014-2015 and sold his stake in the Russian company.

In 2017, he founded the U.S. space startup Momentus, followed by Switzerland-based Destinus in 2021. The company initially developed civilian hypersonic aircraft but shifted toward strike drones and cruise missiles after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In January 2024, Kokorich renounced his Russian citizenship, citing his opposition to the war and to Vladimir Putin’s policies.

Kokorich is also a member of the Russian Antiwar Committee, a group formed in exile by Russian public figures opposed to the invasion of Ukraine. In October 2025, the FSB launched a criminal case against him and other members of the committee on charges of organizing a terrorist organization and attempting to seize power by force. In November, Russian authorities added Kokorich to the country’s official list of “terrorists and extremists.”