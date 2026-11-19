Last night, Ukrainian forces struck the Kerch Strait Bridge for the third time in a week. However, unlike the previous strike on Nov. 17, the latest attack did not cause significant damage.

The strikes on the bridge, which links the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula to Russia’s Krasnodar Region, were reported by the Telegram channels Exilenova+ and Krymsky Veter (Crimean Wind). The attack was also confirmed by the peninsula’s Russian-installed authorities and by Russia’s Transport Ministry.

The railway section of the bridge was likely the target of the overnight strike, and train traffic was temporarily suspended following the attack.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also confirmed the attack on the Kerch Strait Bridge later in the day. Ukrainian officials said the railway tracks were damaged and that Neptune missiles were used in the strike.