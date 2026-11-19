Last night, Ukrainian forces struck the Kerch Strait Bridge for the third time in a week. However, unlike the previous strike on Nov. 17, the latest attack did not cause significant damage.
The strikes on the bridge, which links the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula to Russia’s Krasnodar Region, were reported by the Telegram channels Exilenova+ and Krymsky Veter (Crimean Wind). The attack was also confirmed by the peninsula’s Russian-installed authorities and by Russia’s Transport Ministry.
The railway section of the bridge was likely the target of the overnight strike, and train traffic was temporarily suspended following the attack.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also confirmed the attack on the Kerch Strait Bridge later in the day. Ukrainian officials said the railway tracks were damaged and that Neptune missiles were used in the strike.
The extent of the damage remains unclear. Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of occupied Crimea, said Russian specialists were assessing the damage. Crimean Wind, citing eyewitnesses, said the bridge was hit at least twice, but that there was no significant damage.
The Nov. 17 strike notably caused a span on the road section of the bridge to collapse into the water below. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine had spent several weeks preparing the operation. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin reported to Vladimir Putin on preparations for repairs.
On Nov. 18, at least 10 vessels were spotted near the collapsed arch, including six tugboats, the suction dredger Ivan Cheremisinov, and the oil-spill response vessel Lamor, according to a report by the independent Russian outlet Verstka. The road section of the bridge remains closed. Russia’s Transport Ministry has not said when vehicle traffic or commercial shipping through the area will resume.
The Insider also reviewed data from the Starboard Maritime Intelligence vessel-monitoring service. Three vessels were shown on the map in the Kerch-Yenikale Canal area on the evening of Nov. 18: Uporny, Portovik Novorossiyska, and Utrish. The first two were among the vessels Verstka identified near the collapsed arch.