Russia builds major new drone attack base in Rostov Region near border with Ukraine in six weeks, satellite images show

Russia has nearly completed construction of a major new base for launching jet-powered drones according to a report by Reuters. The facility, located near the town of Millerovo in the southwestern Rostov Region, was built in just six weeks.

Ukrainian media outlets and Telegram channels had reported the new drone base two days earlier. On Oct. 13, the Ukrainian open source intelligence (OSINT) channel Absolutely Reliable said Russia had built the new Millerovo “droneport” in about a month for launching Geran-5 drones. By analyzing Planet Labs satellite imagery, the channel concluded that between Sept. 1 and Oct. 13, eight launch positions and 32 areas for preparing drones for takeoff were built in a field in the Turilovskoye rural settlement near Millerovo. Absolutely Reliable said an Oct. 12 satellite image appeared to show drones being unloaded.

Reuters analyzed commercial satellite images provided by Planet Labs and Airbus and confirmed that as of mid-October a large complex had been built at a site that on Aug. 31 was still an empty field. The facility covers an area roughly equivalent to 126 soccer fields.