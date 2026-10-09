New anti-jamming antenna on Russian Geran-4 drone resembles design by Chinese company Harxon, The Insider finds

Photos and video of a 32-element CRPA antenna removed from a Geran-4 drone that crashed in Ukraine have recently been circulating on Telegram. Until now, Russian drones had been equipped with devices containing no more than 16 elements. The appearance of a 32-element antenna on a Russian UAV means it could now be significantly harder for Ukraine to counter Geran and Gerbera drones using current jamming techniques.

An analysis by The Insider found that the antenna closely resembles a design associated with the Chinese company Harxon and bears factory markings pointing to Alabuga, a special economic zone in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan that has become a major production hub for Geran attack drones.

These specialized antennas are critical to the navigation of Geran and Gerbera drones when an adversary is jamming satellite signals. The more elements an antenna has, the more electronic-warfare systems it can potentially resist (while also making the device larger, more complex, and more expensive to manufacture).

On Sept. 30, Ukrainian electronic-warfare specialist Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov published photos of the new 32-element antenna from a Geran drone, and other Telegram channels later posted additional images and videos of the device. Observers quickly noted that the devices appeared to have been mass-produced specifically for the Alabuga plant, as the “ALB” marking was engraved into the housing rather than printed on a sticker.