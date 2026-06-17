Chinese antenna maker Harxon made false claims in its attempt to refute The Insider’s reporting on sales to Russia

In May, The Insider published an investigation into how Chinese company Harxon supplies Russia with “smart” antennas — the only tool that allows Geran drones to avoid being “blinded” by Ukrainian jammers. As part of the investigation, a researcher from the Nordsint project wrote to Harxon’s official email address and was subsequently contacted by Harxon employees Anthony Zheng and Masha Wu. Zheng accepted an order for a large batch of anti-jamming antennas and then issued an invoice for Harxon antennas through a front company. Antennas with the same markings were found in Geran drones shot down in Ukraine.
A month after the article was published, Harxon sent a “clarification” to several of the company’s partners. In it, the Harxon claimed Anthony Zheng “is not an employee of our company” and that his business activity was “solely his personal actions and those of his behind-the-scenes associates.” Harxon also denied producing antennas from the GI and HXTX series, saying it strictly follows the law.
The Insider examined Zheng’s employment history and found that Harxon’s claim about his status with the company is false. On Harxon’s page in the Made in China business directory, Anthony Zheng was directly listed as a sales manager in the company’s international department; notably, that page was deleted after The Insider’s article was published. In addition, last year Kordil Surveying & Engineering Ltd. took to LinkedIn to thank “Harxon Corporation and their representatives Masha Wu and Anthony Zheng” for visiting the company.
Zheng also appeared at Harxon’s booth at the INTERGEO 2023 international trade fair. He appears in the frame at the 33-second mark, looking at his phone. His name is even visible on his badge.
Harxon’s official website also contains a post about GEO Business 2023 with a photo of Anthony Zheng.
References to Zheng’s place of work also remain on the popular aggregator RocketReach. The page is a snapshot of Zheng’s LinkedIn profile, taken after it was deleted following publication of the article.
Masha Wu, who first responded to The Insider’s inquiries and then passed the deal along to Zheng, was not mentioned in Harxon’s response. However, according to her LinkedIn profile, her work at the company ended in May 2026 — after the article was published.