Chinese antenna maker Harxon made false claims in its attempt to refute The Insider’s reporting on sales to Russia

In May, The Insider published an investigation into how Chinese company Harxon supplies Russia with “smart” antennas — the only tool that allows Geran drones to avoid being “blinded” by Ukrainian jammers. As part of the investigation, a researcher from the Nordsint project wrote to Harxon’s official email address and was subsequently contacted by Harxon employees Anthony Zheng and Masha Wu. Zheng accepted an order for a large batch of anti-jamming antennas and then issued an invoice for Harxon antennas through a front company. Antennas with the same markings were found in Geran drones shot down in Ukraine.

A month after the article was published, Harxon sent a “clarification” to several of the company’s partners. In it, the Harxon claimed Anthony Zheng “is not an employee of our company” and that his business activity was “solely his personal actions and those of his behind-the-scenes associates.” Harxon also denied producing antennas from the GI and HXTX series, saying it strictly follows the law.