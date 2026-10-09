Reports
Analytics
Investigations

USD

84.9

EUR

94.97

OIL

104.54

Donate
We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions

75

 

 

 

 

News

Latvian citizen handed six years in prison for financing Russian military with €43 donation through Belarus

The Insider
Photo: Polina Kamlyova’s Facebook page

Photo: Polina Kamlyova’s Facebook page

Доступно на русском

A Riga city court sentenced Latvian citizen and pro-Russian activist Polina Kamlyova to six years in prison for financing the Russian military. On Oct. 7, the court found that Kamlyova had transferred approximately 43 euros toward the purchase of a device designed to jam drones. She was also sentenced to three years of probation supervision.

Prosecutors said Kamlyova did not transfer the money directly. In December 2024, an acquaintance in Russia linked to the Kaskad military-patriotic special training center asked her to help raise money for the “Kupolny Pokrov REB FPV-4,” an electronic countermeasure system intended to disrupt or jam FPV drones. Due to sanctions, it was not possible to transfer money from a Latvian bank directly to Russia, and so Kamlyova asked an acquaintance in Belarus to make the payment on her behalf without telling him its true purpose. He transferred 157 Belarusian rubles, about 43 euros, from his account to the Russian bank account of Kamlyova’s acquaintance, the Latvian prosecutor’s office said

Kamlyova denied any wrongdoing. In her final statement, published by Baltija.eu, she said she did not know the transfer was intended for military use:

“The prosecution says the messages on my phone concerned a request from the Russian army. But that was not said in the correspondence. I was communicating with a private individual. I did not transfer anything myself; I had no funds. There was no intention to finance the war. There was no intent!”

Kamlyova said the correspondence was found when her phone was checked at the Latvian border after she returned from Russia. She said a State Security Service officer looked through her photographs with her permission but then began reading and photographing her messages on his own phone without her consent. Latvian law enforcement agencies have not officially disclosed how they obtained information about the transfer.

As was reported by the independent exiled publication Mediazona, Kamlyova worked at a garment factory and was a member of the Latvian Russian Union, a political party that appeals to Latvia’s Russian-speaking minority. She ran for a seat on the Rēzekne city council on the party’s ticket in 2017.

See also

We depend on contributions from readers like youSign up for regular contributions

Another way to support us

Add The Insider as a preferred source on Google and our reporting will show up in your Top Stories more often. Every reader who chooses The Insider helps show Google that our journalism matters.

Want to share it?

Publication:Latvian citizen handed six years in prison for financing Russian military with €43 donation through Belarus

Popular

  1. Unraveling Havana Syndrome: New evidence links the GRU's assassination Unit 29155 to mysterious attacks on U.S. officials and their families
  2. Lost in translation: How Russia’s new elite hit squad was compromised by an idiotic lapse in tradecraft
  3. The Czech illegals: Husband and wife outed as GRU spies aiding bombings and poisonings across Europe
  4. A most wanted man: Fugitive Wirecard COO Jan Marsalek exposed as decade-long GRU spy
  5. The Lab: How FSB chemical weapons experts tried to poison Alexei Navalny

Subscribe to our Sunday Digest

By subscribing, you agree to The Insider's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, as well as Google's reCAPTCHA terms (Privacy Policy, Terms of Service).

Investigation Topics
Fakesperts
Subscribe to our Sunday Digest
Subscribe to RSS Feed
Follow Us:
About the project