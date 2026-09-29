Russia’s Kamchatka region is preparing for possible drone attacks — despite being 7,000 kilometers from Ukraine

Authorities in Russia’s Kamchatka Region are building infrastructure to respond to possible drone attacks. The local governor has been tasked with supporting the regional branch of the operational headquarters of the Unified National Center, which coordinates responses to threats involving unmanned aerial vehicles. A week earlier, regional authorities agreed to purchase radar equipment as part of an effort to protect energy and fuel infrastructure.

The governor’s administration was formally assigned the new responsibility via Kamchatka regional government Resolution No. 471-P, dated Sept. 24, which was reviewed by The Insider. The administration’s regulations were amended to include “supporting the activities of the regional segment of the operational headquarters of the Unified National Center, which coordinates activities in response to threats of attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles in the Kamchatka Region.”

The resolution itself does not create the regional headquarters. Its wording indicates that the governor’s administration is instead being assigned responsibility for supporting its work. The Insider did not find a separate publicly available regional document establishing a separate HQ for Kamchatka.

A week before the resolution was adopted, Kamchatka governor Vladimir Solodov visited Russia’s Tula Region, where he examined systems designed to protect civilian infrastructure from drones. Following the trip, the local government in Kamchatka said the region would purchase radar equipment made in Tula to protect energy and fuel facilities from UAV attacks.

“Kamchatka is a strategically important region where readiness must be ensured to respond to any threats and emergency situations,” the regional administration said at the time. The authorities explained that they intended to use Tula’s experience while developing their own system for protecting critical infrastructure.

Similar regional systems operate elsewhere in Russia and have responsibilities beyond administrative coordination. In Khakassia — a region in southern Siberia — authorities used reserve funds to establish a segment equipped with communications systems, computing hardware, and specialized software for secure data sharing and coordination with emergency services.

In North Ossetia, the regional headquarters has broader powers, including identifying sites that require drone protection, organizing detection and interception systems, developing infrastructure protection plans, and coordinating agencies involved in countering attacks.

Kamchatka’s published documents, however, cite no specific or imminent threat to the peninsula. They show only that the region is preparing for the possibility of drone attacks.