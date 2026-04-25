Ukrainian drone hits apartment building in Russian city of Yekaterinburg, over 1,200 miles from the front line

According to local media reports, the building in question is the Trinity residential complex on Khokhryakova Street in the city center. Published footage indicates the drone hit the upper part of the high-rise, around the 25th to 30th floors. Residents were evacuated, with some sent to temporary accommodation centers. Many ran out of the building with little more than their documents.

“Everyone is under stress. They are not saying anything yet. Everyone was sent to a school. They gave everyone food and water. We really hope to get back home. We have no belongings with us. We only had time to take our passports. We actually thought it was an earthquake. You watch the news and think this is happening somewhere else and will never affect us. If someone had told me yesterday that this would happen to our residential complex, I would not have believed it,” one resident told local outlet E1.

Residents have not yet been allowed to return to their apartments. Investigators are working at the scene.

Authorities did not warn people living in Yekaterinburg of the drone threat, local residents said. Subscribers of some mobile operators received text alerts, but only after the strike. The city’s Koltsovo Airport halted operations about 20 minutes before the drone struck.