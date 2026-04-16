At least 18 killed, over 100 injured across several regions of Ukraine in deadliest Russian attack this year

The Dnipropetrovsk Region also came under attack. Five people are known to have been killed and at least 34 people were injured, according to reports by local authorities. Four others were wounded in overnight strikes on Kharkiv and the surrounding region.

Russian attacks continued to cause casualties in frontline areas, with six people wounded in strikes in the eastern Donetsk Region, governor Vadym Filashkin said April 16.

In the northeastern Kharkiv Region, four people were wounded, including two in the city of Kharkiv, reported governor Oleh Syniehubov. Five Russian missiles struck the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing one woman, said regional governor Ivan Fedorov.

In the southern Kherson Region, two people were killed and 11 others, including two children, were wounded over the past day, reported regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin. He later added that a Russian attack wounded two more women, ages 45 and 71.

In the northeastern Sumy Region, two Russian drone strikes hit a gas station, killing one person and wounding another, according to a report from the regional military administration. In the northern Chernihiv Region, two people were wounded in Russian drone attacks, said regional governor Viacheslav Chaus.

Overall, at least 22 people were killed and over 130 were injured as a result of Russian attacks on April 16.

Overnight into April 16, the Russian city of Tuapse was also struck by Ukrainian drones, with a Rosneft-owned oil refinery close to the port catching fire after the attack. Two people were killed, including a 14-year=old girl, according to reports by local authorities.