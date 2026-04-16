Oil refinery in Russia’s southern port of Tuapse on fire after Ukrainian attack as smoke plume stretches 150 miles over the Black Sea

A marine terminal also caught fire, according to a report by the emergency response headquarters of Russia’s Krasnodar Region. Regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that two people were killed as a result of the attack, including a 14-year-old girl.

The same night, Russia launched a massive drone and missile strike on Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine. At least four people were killed in Kyiv alone, including a 12-year-old boy, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said another 49 people were wounded in the capital.

A total of 22 people have so far been confirmed killed and over 100 wounded nationwide as a result of Russia's attacks against Ukarine on April 16.