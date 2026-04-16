Oil refinery in Russia’s southern port of Tuapse on fire after Ukrainian attack as smoke plume stretches 150 miles over the Black Sea

An oil refinery in the Russian city of Tuapse was still burning after an overnight drone attack ignited equipment in the port area, local authorities said.
The facility is refinery operated by state-owned energy corporation Rosneft located at 4 Industrialnaya Street, next to port infrastructure, according to The Insider’s analysis of eyewitness videos. The video below was filmed here:
Data from NASA’s FIRMS satellite service, which tracks thermal anomalies, also indicate a fire in the area. Satellite images published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and the Ukrainian Telegram channel Exilenova+ show a large plume of smoke. Using NASA Worldview, The Insider found that the plume has stretched around 250 kilometers (approximately 155 miles) over the Black Sea.
A marine terminal also caught fire, according to a report by the emergency response headquarters of Russia’s Krasnodar Region. Regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that two people were killed as a result of the attack, including a 14-year-old girl.
The same night, Russia launched a massive drone and missile strike on Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine. At least four people were killed in Kyiv alone, including a 12-year-old boy, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said another 49 people were wounded in the capital.
A total of 22 people have so far been confirmed killed and over 100 wounded nationwide as a result of Russia's attacks against Ukarine on April 16.