Ukrainian drone attack hits Russia’s Novy Urengoy industrial site nearly 2,800 kilometers from the border

An industrial facility in Novy Urengoy was attacked by a drone, according to a statement made Sept. 9 by Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District governor Dmitry Artyukhov. He said the attack on the facility was repelled, but falling debris caused a fire. No one was reported killed or injured.

Artem Zhoga, the Russian presidential envoy to the Urals Federal District, a large administrative region that includes much of western Siberia and some of Russia’s main oil and gas-producing areas, said a fire broke out at a fuel and energy facility and that its personnel were evacuated. He described it as the first attack on the Arctic part of the Urals Federal District.

The strike may be the longest-range attack launched from Ukrainian territory since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, The Insider found. The plant identified by open-source intelligence analysts as the likely target is located approximately 2,800 kilometers from Ukraine — nearly 500 kilometers farther than the Omsk oil refinery, which was previously attacked.

The drone’s launch site, however, is not yet known, meaning any claim that the strike set a new distance record remains preliminary. Operations in which drones were launched from inside Russia are not included in the comparison.