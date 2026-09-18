Russian parliamentary candidate campaigning under slogan “For Peace” disappears on eve of three-day State Duma vote

The Telegram channel of Slovo Zashchite subsequently published a recording of a conversation with Kuznetsova’s mother, who explained that her daughter had called her and said she had run into problems and had to leave urgently for three days without her phone. Kuznetsova did not say where she had gone. Her mother said she was worried.

Later, a source in Kuznetsova’s campaign team told Slovo Zashchite that she was being held at a police station in Moscow’s Central Administrative District. According to the source, Kuznetsova had relayed to relatives that she was safe and had “gone away for three days so as not to frighten the family.” There has been no direct confirmation of that account from Kuznetsova or her husband.

Nikolai Toropov, head of the Moscow branch of Rassvet (lit. “Dawn”), an unregistered anti-war political movement founded by former presidential hopeful Yekaterina Duntsova, had earlier said that Kuznetsova and her husband were safe. He later withdrew that statement. “There is still no concrete information about their whereabouts,” he wrote, adding that he would publish further updates only after receiving confirmation directly from Kuznetsova or her husband.

An initiative group supporting Duntsova reported that it had drafted an appeal to state prosecutors, encouraging its followers to contact the authorities and demand an investigation into Kuznetsova and her husband’s disappearance.

“We prepared a complaint to the prosecutor’s office asking it to investigate the circumstances of Yulia and her husband Vadim’s disappearance, determine their whereabouts and, if they have been detained, verify that their procedural rights are being respected,” the group wrote on Telegram.