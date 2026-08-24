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Russia demands all countries ban protests outside its embassies during parliamentary elections

The Insider
A protest outside the Russian embassy in Berlin on presidential election day, March 17, 2024. Photo: Anadolu via Reuters Connect

A protest outside the Russian embassy in Berlin on presidential election day, March 17, 2024. Photo: Anadolu via Reuters Connect

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Russia has sent diplomatic notes requesting that demonstrations near Russian embassies and other overseas missions be banned during elections to the State Duma, which will take place on Sept. 18-20. The initiative was announced by Maxim Raider, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s election commission. Moscow explained the demand by citing the need to ensure the security of polling stations.

“Notes requesting that adequate measures be taken to protect polling stations, including banning demonstrations near our overseas missions on election day, have been sent to the foreign ministries of all foreign countries,” Raider told state-owned news agency RIA Novosti. He added that Russian overseas missions will implement undisclosed additional security measures during the elections, requiring employees to take on “a double or triple workload” due to staff reductions at embassies and consulates.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Russia has set up 312 polling stations in 152 countries, including 62 states that Russian authorities consider “unfriendly.” Russia also plans to hold 125 early mobile polling sessions in 45 countries. However, in Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, the Baltic states, and a number of other countries, the Foreign Ministry decided to limit voting to Russian overseas missions only, stating that it cannot ensure the security of mobile voting there. In Bahrain, Israel, Iraq, Yemen, China, and Kuwait, all voting will take place early.

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