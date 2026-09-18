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Several Russian regions restrict staining liquids at Duma election polling stations after 2024 ballot-box vandalism

The Insider
Ballots stained with green dye inside a ballot box during Russia’s March 2024 presidential election. Photo: 102.RU

Ballots stained with green dye inside a ballot box during Russia’s March 2024 presidential election. Photo: 102.RU

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At least four Russian regions have introduced restrictions or recommendations involving “zelyonka,” a bright green antiseptic commonly sold in pharmacies ahead of elections to the State Duma, which will run from Sept. 18 to 20. In the Tyumen Region, pharmacies were asked not to sell “zelyonka” and other staining liquids in large quantities, while in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and the Kostroma and Chelyabinsk regions, staining liquids and similar substances were banned from polling stations entirely.

In Tyumen, pharmacies were advised to limit bulk sales of zelyonka, iodine, and other colored antiseptics. One pharmacist told local outlet 72.RU that police had asked pharmacies not to sell five or more packages of such products to a single customer. Pharmacy staff said they received no formal ban or written order.

The Insider found similar measures in at least two other regions.

In Surgut, in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, the restrictions were written directly into the official election preparation plan, which was obtained by The Insider’s editorial team. It says polling stations should post lists of prohibited items at their entrances, specifically including staining liquids and flammable substances that “may be used as part of a protest action.” Local officials were also instructed to install additional lockers for voters’ belongings.

In the Kostroma Region, police said voters would not be allowed to bring staining or flammable liquids into polling stations. Sharp objects will also be banned, and all 448 polling stations in the region will be equipped with metal detectors. About 700 police officers, more than 100 National Guard personnel, and around 80 private security employees are set to guard them during the vote.

Similar restrictions were introduced in the Chelyabinsk Region, where police warned that weapons, ammunition, and sharp objects would be barred from polling stations. They separately listed staining substances among the prohibited items.

The measures follow a series of incidents during Russia’s 2024 presidential election in which zelyonka, ink, and other liquids were poured into ballot boxes in several regions. Some also lit urns of ballots on fire. The Insider reported at the time that such incidents occurred in Moscow, the Voronezh Region, Rostov-on-Don, and Karachay-Cherkessia, among other regions. Attempts to set fire to or pour liquids into ballot boxes were recorded at 29 polling stations across 20 regions.

Several regions are also offering up prizes to local residents during the election period as an incentive to show up at the polls. Prize campaigns and election-day giveaways have become a recurring feature of Russian elections, with regional authorities using lotteries, quiz competitions, and other incentives to encourage turnout.

In Moscow, the “Million Prizes” program promises those who vote online or use electronic terminals at polling stations at least 1,000 “city points” each, with one point equal to one ruble. Participants will also be entered to win prizes worth 3,000, 5,000, 10,000, and 50,000 points.

In the Krasnoyarsk Region, a local-history quiz titled “Viktorina-2026” will run in parallel to the elections. Among the 369 prizes are three apartments, six cars, 90 smartphones, 90 smart speakers, 90 smartwatches, and 90 pairs of wireless headphones. Quiz forms will be handed out near polling stations, though casting a ballot is not required to qualify for a prize.

Even more prizes are being offered in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug through a quiz called “Yugra — vmeste!” (“Yugra [stands] together!”). Organizers say several thousand prizes will be awarded, including six apartments, three cars, 14 all-terrain vehicles, and an untold number of bicycles, televisions, smartphones, and household appliances. To take part, participants must answer at least three out of five questions correctly.

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Publication:Several Russian regions restrict staining liquids at Duma election polling stations after 2024 ballot-box vandalism

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