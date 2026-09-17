Alleged Trickbot hacker wanted by Germany served as adviser to deputy chair of Russia’s State Duma

According to the BKA, Trickbot had been operating since at least 2016 and, at various points, boasted more than 100 members, who used its infrastructure for spreading malware of the same name, as well as the Bazarloader, SystemBC, IcedID, Ryuk, Conti, and Diavol tools. The group has infected hundreds of thousands of computer systems worldwide, earning hundreds of millions of euros from its criminal activity. Its victims have included hospitals, government agencies, companies, and private individuals.

In May 2025, German authorities obtained international arrest warrants for members of various cybercriminal groups as part of Operation Endgame. The BKA stated that international warrants had been issued for 20 suspects and that an Interpol Red Notice was also issued for Kovalev, obligating law enforcement agencies in other countries to locate him and, if possible, provisionally detain him pending an extradition decision.

In July 2026, the Council of the EU added Kovalev to its sanctions list over his involvement in cyberattacks. The document lists Kovalev’s full name, date of birth, and the aliases Bentley, Bergen, Alex Konor, Benny, Ben, and Stern. The EU describes Kovalev as a senior figure linked to the Trickbot group and Conti malware and holds him responsible for cyberattacks that caused significant economic damage.