The tender listed inertial navigation modules, onboard computers, power units, pressure sensors, cables, and other parts. Ukraine later found the same components in wreckage from Banderol missiles, including the Kometa-M8 anti-jamming antenna and the RFD900x telemetry module.

Nordsint focused its analysis on components that are required at a rate of one unit per missile, such as cable assemblies for the Kometa-M8, the missile’s radio modem, and the mechanism used to deploy the missile’s folding wings. For April 2025, Kronshtadt ordered 200 sets of each of those components. The procurement volume then rose to 250 sets a month and remained at that level through the end of October.

Nordsint said the figures point to an initial production plan of about 250 Banderol missiles a month. If the company had actually reached that rate and maintained it after October 2025, Russia could have produced about 4,450 missiles by the end of September 2026, the analysts estimated.