Russian missile strike hits center of Pechenihy in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Region, killing 10 and wounding 17

Oleksandr Husarov, head of the Pechenihy community, said Russian forces attacked the town with two Banderol missiles. The two munitions landed about 50 meters apart, with one striking a cafe. Among those killed, Husarov said, were customers, vendors, and people who were nearby. Work to clear the rubble is continuing, meaning the casualty figures could rise.

The attack damaged 10 private homes, a cafe, a post office, a shop, and at least seven cars. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strike hit a “crowded intersection” surrounded by residential buildings. A fire at the site was extinguished.

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, HUR, classifies the S8000 Banderol as a Russian cruise missile that is developed and produced by the Russian company Kronshtadt. It has a range of up to 500 kilometers and a maximum speed of 620 to 650 kilometers per hour. Among other components, the missile uses a Chinese turbojet engine and foreign-made electronics.